Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $838.93 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $42,858.35 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $838.93 billion and approximately $23.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00532879 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00113267 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020593 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,574,525 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
