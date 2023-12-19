SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.35 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $320.94 million and $44.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.98 or 1.00022593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012230 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010637 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.35214 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31950172 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $47,237,439.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

