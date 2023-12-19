Threshold (T) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $243.28 million and $15.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,858.06 or 1.00003973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012265 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010553 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02410935 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $12,814,228.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

