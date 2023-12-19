MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $278.70

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $37.71 million and $278.70 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.04190514 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $278.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

