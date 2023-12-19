MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Tops $120.24 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $120.24 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $26.35 or 0.00061476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,858.06 or 1.00003973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012265 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010553 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003711 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.14059416 USD and is up 14.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $16,850,173.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

