PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $158.81 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99708471 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,651,707.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

