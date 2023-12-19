Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $632.92 million and $37.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,858.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00166013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00532879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00397852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00113267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553,117,682 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,553,022,860.170168 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18347262 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $41,576,498.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

