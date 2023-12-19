Secret (SIE) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $10.58 million and $35,635.83 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00117744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002505 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,715.48 or 1.30005163 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00391476 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,619.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

