Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.6 %

URI stock opened at $568.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average of $449.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $581.00.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

