Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

