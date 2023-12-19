Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 94,906 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,964,000 after acquiring an additional 918,624 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Roche by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Roche by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RHHBY

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.