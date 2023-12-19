Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 5,696 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

