American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Water Works worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

