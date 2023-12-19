Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 175 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $261.69 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

