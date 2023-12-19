Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 3.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.56. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

