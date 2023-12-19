Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

SWK opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -249.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $41,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,701.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.