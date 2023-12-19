Wells Fargo & Company Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $115.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.