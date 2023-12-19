Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

