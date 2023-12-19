Wells Fargo & Company Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $236.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

AYI stock opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

