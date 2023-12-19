O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,060.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $960.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $954.17 and its 200 day moving average is $940.67. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.