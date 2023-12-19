Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $139.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegion by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

