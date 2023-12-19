Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $491.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $491.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.40.

NYSE:LII opened at $437.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $451.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.70.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

