Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $351.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.63.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.1 %

HUBB opened at $324.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

