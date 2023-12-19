Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $513,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $453.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $458.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

