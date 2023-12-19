Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 42,136.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

