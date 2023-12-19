Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $73.97 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,482 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $255.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

