Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,747 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,463,419 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

