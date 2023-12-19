Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 23,124 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

