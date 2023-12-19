Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 14,062 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.