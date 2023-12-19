Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

