Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

EXC stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

