Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

