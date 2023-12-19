Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 60.0% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Corning by 3,351.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

GLW stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

