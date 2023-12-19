DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 81.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,412,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,170,171 shares of company stock worth $79,208,883. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

