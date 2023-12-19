Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 32,860 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,531 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 32,860 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

