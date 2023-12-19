J2 Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $182.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $181.27 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

