Insight Folios Inc Sells 191 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

