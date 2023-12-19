Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.26%.
In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 1,051,600 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,424,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after buying an additional 669,894 shares during the last quarter.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
