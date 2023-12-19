Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

