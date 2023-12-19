Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.