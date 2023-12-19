Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,257 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBML stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

