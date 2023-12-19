Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 746 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

