Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 523 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $305.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $306.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

