Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,712 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 27.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

