Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $118,000 Position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Free Report) by 700.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MYMD opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MYMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.