Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 439,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 389,728 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 326,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period.

IBDT opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

