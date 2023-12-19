Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,387 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $614,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

