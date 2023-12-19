Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
