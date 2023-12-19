SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $84.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,434,000 after acquiring an additional 243,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after acquiring an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.