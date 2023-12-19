HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,576. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

